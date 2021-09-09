JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Decreased by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 3.1% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $39,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,291,000 after buying an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,991,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.58. 392,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,796,278. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The company has a market capitalization of $476.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

