JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Lifted by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.7% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.3% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 22,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 618,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.16. 520,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,796,278. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on JPM shares. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

