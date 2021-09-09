JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $500.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LULU. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.46.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU stock opened at $380.85 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $417.85. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.66, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $392.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.21.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $333,087,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 761.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,234,712 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $460,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4,791.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,145,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $266,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040,109 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11,283.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,059,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,604 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.