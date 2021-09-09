Juggernaut Price Tops $0.84 on Exchanges (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last week, Juggernaut has traded down 31.2% against the dollar. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001817 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $33.38 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00060948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.76 or 0.00173925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00044266 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut (JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

