JulSwap (JULD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $591,953.00

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0267 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. JulSwap has a market cap of $14.90 million and $591,953.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00068863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.15 or 0.00132895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00192906 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,831.24 or 1.00132766 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,394.85 or 0.07258746 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.56 or 0.00852186 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 559,167,136 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

