Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.6% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth $4,230,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth $990,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,927. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.00 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.10.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.64.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

