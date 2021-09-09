Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,766 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.7% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Bank of America by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Bank of America by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 129,617 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.19. 811,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,591,676. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.91. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $346.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.