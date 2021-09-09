Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,773 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.9% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in CVS Health by 792.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,958 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,533. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.80. 150,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,485,518. The company has a market cap of $113.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

