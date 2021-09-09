Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Has $7.56 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 3.6% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $1,399,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in PayPal by 66.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management increased its position in PayPal by 4.7% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in PayPal by 49.7% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,798,000 after purchasing an additional 17,493 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $288.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,653,697. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.76 and its 200-day moving average is $268.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $338.82 billion, a PE ratio of 69.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.