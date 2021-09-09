Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 98.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057,642 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,145 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,637,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,982,000 after buying an additional 3,867,546 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.63. 556,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,036,545. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $247.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,512 shares of company stock worth $3,986,402 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

