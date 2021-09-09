Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,044 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 2.0% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Facebook by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total value of $95,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.77, for a total value of $29,201,621.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,661,190 shares of company stock valued at $943,399,059. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $378.77. The stock had a trading volume of 326,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,469,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.24. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.48.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

