Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Purchases 15,400 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.1% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.26. The stock had a trading volume of 477,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,187,093. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $86.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

