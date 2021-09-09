Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,250 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.3% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

PEP traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991,086. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $159.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

