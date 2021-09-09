JUST Hits One Day Volume of $206.22 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $188.91 million and approximately $206.22 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0836 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00065074 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.43 or 0.00132243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00191339 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,568.02 or 1.00255181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,324.64 or 0.07157530 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.95 or 0.00848119 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

