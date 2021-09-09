JustBet 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7,508.00 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last week, JustBet has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One JustBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. JustBet has a market cap of $1.27 million and $7,508.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00068887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00133653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.93 or 0.00194819 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,554.36 or 0.99739769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.56 or 0.07161226 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.42 or 0.00855724 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.