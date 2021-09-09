Kalata (KALA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.48 Million

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Kalata has a market cap of $7.03 million and $2.48 million worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kalata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000999 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kalata has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kalata alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00066685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.34 or 0.00135017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00191356 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,476.18 or 0.07409893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,120.83 or 1.00443606 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $386.32 or 0.00823488 BTC.

Kalata Profile

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Buying and Selling Kalata

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kalata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kalata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.