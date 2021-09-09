Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Shares Down 3.2%

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) traded down 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.80 and last traded at $11.99. 8,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 367,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLTR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

About Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

