Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $36.31

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.31 and last traded at $36.59, with a volume of 263863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.20.

KAMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Kaman alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $43,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,080.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Kaman in the second quarter worth $56,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 98.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaman during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaman by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.