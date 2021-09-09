Karura (KAR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.38 Million

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last seven days, Karura has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Karura coin can now be bought for about $7.57 or 0.00016319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Karura has a market cap of $65.36 million and $13.38 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Karura alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00065071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00133018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.79 or 0.00191289 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,404.74 or 0.07335139 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,455.00 or 1.00082065 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $386.13 or 0.00831877 BTC.

About Karura

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,628,261 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Karura

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karura should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Karura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karura and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.