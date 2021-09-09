Katalyo Price Reaches $0.17 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, Katalyo has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. Katalyo has a market cap of $1.86 million and $98,679.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000376 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00065071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00133018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.79 or 0.00191289 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,404.74 or 0.07335139 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,455.00 or 1.00082065 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $386.13 or 0.00831877 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

