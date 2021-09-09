Kebab Token (KEBAB) Hits 1-Day Volume of $81.00

Kebab Token (CURRENCY:KEBAB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Kebab Token coin can now be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kebab Token has a market capitalization of $21,626.73 and $81.00 worth of Kebab Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kebab Token has traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00062959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.13 or 0.00134022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00193777 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,423.24 or 0.07384785 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,149.93 or 0.99556984 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.96 or 0.00778673 BTC.

Kebab Token Profile

Kebab Token’s official Twitter account is @kebabfinance

