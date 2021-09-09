Keep Network (KEEP) Price Tops $0.47 on Top Exchanges

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Keep Network has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $272.94 million and approximately $50.06 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 576,825,556 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

