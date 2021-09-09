Keep Network Trading 4.6% Higher This Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Keep Network has a total market cap of $266.13 million and approximately $42.91 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000988 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00061870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.25 or 0.00169758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00045312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 577,034,460 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

