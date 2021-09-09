Kellogg (NYSE:K) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to announce earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Kellogg reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on K shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of K traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.97. 63,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,767,931. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 58.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $5,319,209.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,465,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,661,673.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,664 shares of company stock valued at $26,890,661. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of K. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

