Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.74

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.74 and last traded at C$3.74, with a volume of 117996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEL. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.90.

The company has a market cap of C$713.18 million and a P/E ratio of 11.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

