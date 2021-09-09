Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $9,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,740,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215,982 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,705,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,903 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,901,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,232 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,415,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,185,000 after purchasing an additional 530,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

KDP opened at $35.29 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.96.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

