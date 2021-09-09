KeyCorp Comments on Regal Beloit Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Regal Beloit in a report issued on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.33. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s FY2022 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

RBC stock opened at $150.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.56 and a 200-day moving average of $142.20. Regal Beloit has a 12-month low of $91.82 and a 12-month high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.23 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.04%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.7% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 6.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.3% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 0.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 5.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

