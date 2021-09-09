KeyCorp Raises ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Price Target to $302.00

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $302.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

ICUI opened at $260.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 0.60. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $176.18 and a fifty-two week high of $282.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.76.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.30 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $2,765,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 158.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 15,253 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 98.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 135,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,823,000 after buying an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

