KickToken (KICK) Market Capitalization Tops $18.35 Million

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One KickToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KickToken has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a market capitalization of $18.35 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00062391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.99 or 0.00169206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00015546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00045326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,493,021,142 coins. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

