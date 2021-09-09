Kidder Stephen W Has $2.29 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kidder Stephen W lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.56. The stock had a trading volume of 42,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,001,187. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.78. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The firm has a market cap of $193.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

