Kidder Stephen W Purchases 2,337 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kidder Stephen W boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.7% of Kidder Stephen W’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $164.18 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.84. The company has a market capitalization of $259.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.26.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

