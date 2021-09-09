Kidder Stephen W Purchases 4,244 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kidder Stephen W grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,557 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies makes up 1.5% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In other The TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX remained flat at $$69.82 during midday trading on Thursday. 19,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,373,445. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $76.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $83.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.38.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.