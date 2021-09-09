King DAG (KDAG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $62,403.00

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. King DAG has a market cap of $18.48 million and $62,403.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, King DAG has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One King DAG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000730 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get King DAG alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00062391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.99 or 0.00169206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00015546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00045326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

King DAG Profile

King DAG (CRYPTO:KDAG) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.