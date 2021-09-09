Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $72,825.00

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $247,844.41 and approximately $72,825.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00066685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.34 or 0.00135017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00191356 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,476.18 or 0.07409893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,120.83 or 1.00443606 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.32 or 0.00823488 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

