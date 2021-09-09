Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Down 4.3%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.36 and last traded at $32.51. Approximately 4,099 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,635,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.97.

KC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average is $38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $336.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.16 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 80.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 43.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 252.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.