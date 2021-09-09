Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

Several research firms have commented on KEX. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $52.08 on Thursday. Kirby has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Kirby by 25.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Kirby by 434.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kirby during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Kirby by 26.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Kirby during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

