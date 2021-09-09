Kiromic BioPharma Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KRBP)

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,370 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 22,367% compared to the typical volume of 15 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma during the first quarter valued at $425,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 86.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma in the second quarter valued at $303,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma in the second quarter valued at $2,407,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma in the second quarter valued at $120,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRBP traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.69. 21,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,363. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07. Kiromic BioPharma has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $56.97 million and a PE ratio of -1.78.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

