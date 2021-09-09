KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. reduced its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 11.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in KLA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at about $688,000. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of KLA by 17.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 1,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $338.75. 2,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,999. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $325.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $171.31 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.81.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $72,007.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,835.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

