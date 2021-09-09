Klaytn (KLAY) Market Cap Reaches $3.54 Billion

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00003019 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. Klaytn has a total market cap of $3.54 billion and approximately $121.43 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00069235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00133074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00193945 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,871.40 or 1.00016125 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.82 or 0.07258945 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $398.11 or 0.00849513 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $434.35 or 0.00926843 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,667,363,469 coins and its circulating supply is 2,503,019,248 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

