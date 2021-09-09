Kleros Hits Market Capitalization of $96.30 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $96.30 million and $2.78 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kleros has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014602 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009961 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.84 or 0.00413618 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 615,918,262 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.