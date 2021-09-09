Klever Market Capitalization Achieves $138.95 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. Klever has a market capitalization of $138.95 million and $3.55 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00062959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.13 or 0.00134022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00193777 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,423.24 or 0.07384785 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,149.93 or 0.99556984 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.96 or 0.00778673 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

