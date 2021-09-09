Kohl’s (KSS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) recently:

8/27/2021 – Kohl’s had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

8/24/2021 – Kohl’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Kohl’s had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $58.00 to $61.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Kohl’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Kohl’s had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Kohl’s had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $63.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Kohl’s is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Kohl’s was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although shares of Kohl’s have underperformed the industry in the past six months, we expect the trend to reverse in the near term. The company has been benefiting from its strategic framework introduced in October 2020. The strategic plan focuses on four key areas — driving top-line growth, expanding operating margin, implementing disciplined capital management as well as undertaking an agile, accountable and inclusive culture. Moreover, the company is gaining on growing digital business for a while now. Notably, digital sales increased 14% in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Also, Kohl’s strong brand portfolio and solid partnerships are diving growth. However, the company saw increased SG&A expenses during the fiscal first quarter. In fact, management expects the metric to grow sequentially in the fiscal second quarter.”

Kohl’s stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.98. 2,448,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,528,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 411.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

