Konomi Network Market Capitalization Tops $22.99 Million (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. Konomi Network has a total market cap of $22.99 million and $2.41 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konomi Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002167 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00061758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.84 or 0.00170613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015342 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00045327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

About Konomi Network

Konomi Network (KONO) is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,669,368 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars.

