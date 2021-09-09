Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Stock Price Up 6%

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) rose 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.13 and last traded at $16.13. Approximately 13,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,877,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.
DNUT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.71 target price on the stock. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.71 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.39.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.45.
In other Krispy Kreme news, Chairman Olivier Goudet acquired 294,118 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,711,770.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 103,529 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $1,732,040.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,121,903 shares of company stock worth $114,113,815 in the last ninety days.
About Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT)
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
