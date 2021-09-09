Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Stock Price Up 6%

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) rose 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.13 and last traded at $16.13. Approximately 13,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,877,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

DNUT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.71 target price on the stock. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.71 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.39.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.45.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $341.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Krispy Kreme news, Chairman Olivier Goudet acquired 294,118 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,711,770.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 103,529 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $1,732,040.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,121,903 shares of company stock worth $114,113,815 in the last ninety days.

About Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.