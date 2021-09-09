Kuai Token (KT) Market Cap Hits $1.74 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Kuai Token has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $34.52 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuai Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kuai Token Profile

KT is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,439,103 coins. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

