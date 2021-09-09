KuCoin Token Price Tops $12.06 (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $965.94 million and approximately $18.37 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be bought for about $12.06 or 0.00025945 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00061383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.24 or 0.00166226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00044409 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

