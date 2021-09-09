Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Up 3.5%

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s share price shot up 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.21 and last traded at $20.20. 1,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 707,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KURA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.39.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth $130,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth $133,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 31.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth $223,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

