Kusama 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $404.66 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 18.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for about $402.99 or 0.00862443 BTC on exchanges. Kusama has a market cap of $3.41 billion and $404.66 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00067837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.62 or 0.00131862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00192585 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,637.15 or 0.99807471 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.69 or 0.07183607 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.61 or 0.00925827 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

