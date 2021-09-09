Kyle Hanson Sells 2,231 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $81,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE WWW traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.10. The company had a trading volume of 502,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.70. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.38 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

WWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth about $2,579,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,228,000 after buying an additional 29,152 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 190.7% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 52,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 34,638 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 387.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 177,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,818,000 after buying an additional 141,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.