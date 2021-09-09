Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Holdings Cut by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $307.07 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $173.01 and a 1 year high of $309.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.07 and its 200-day moving average is $270.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.52.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

